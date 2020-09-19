A LARGE group of people gathered in Tenby on Saturday afternoon (September 19), to protest plans to allow up to 250 asylum seekers to move into the Penally army camp.
Residents who live by the camp have been upset at a lack of consultation about the move while Pembrokeshire County Council has also said that they had not been consulted about over the proposals.
The home office confirmed on Friday (September 18) that the proposals would be going ahead and that it would be up and running from Monday (September 21).
Protestors gathered at North Beach car park and moved on to Tudor Square. There were a number of police officers in attendance.
There was also a protest outside the camp earlier in the day as several bikers turned up. Another large group of people were also in attendance, as were police officers.