PEMBROKESHIRE has seen just two cases of coronavirus recorded in the last seven days.

Only Ceredigion has seen less cases in the last week while other areas of the country have seen a spike in cases.

Carmarthenshire has seen 23 cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf has seen 214 cases in the last seven days and was placed into lockdown again this week.

Caerphilly has also seen over 100 cases recorded while Cardiff has seen 62 cases.

In total, there have been 804 cases of the virus recorded in the last week.

Six deaths have also been recorded by Public Health Wales.

Public Health Wales has said that the rise in cases is down to a lack of social distancing and has reminded the public that the virus has not gone away.

In its daily statements, PHW has said: “It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus to protect older and vulnerable family members and friends.

“They should do this by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has also introduced a number of new measures which includes asking shoppers to wear face masks in the county’s two multi-storey car parks in Tenby and Haverfordwest.

The council has also urged people to follow new rules that came into force on Monday (September 14) which includes not meeting in groups of more than six people.