A PUBLIC gesture of welcome to the 250 asylum seekers about to be housed at Penally Training Camp has been extended by the Stand Up to Racism West Wales group.
This afternoon (Sunday), supporters of the group held a peaceful gathering on the North Beach in Tenby.
The previous afternoon (Saturday), saw a police-monitored protest in Tenby's Tudor Square, organised by the Penally and Surrounding Areas Community Togetherness group.
Organisers emphasised the need for 'a rational approach' ahead of the gathering.
MP Simon Hart has also urged 'compassion and tolerance' as confirmation was received from the Home Office that the camp's first asylum seekers would be arriving as soon as tomorrow (Monday).
A spokesperson for Stand Up to Racism West Wales said:
"Now that it appears that the Home Office are determined to house refugees in conditions that look nothing less than a prison camp, our whole emphasis should be on the welfare of those refugees and their guaranteed safety.
"Stand Up to Racism West Wales will do all it can to make those refugees welcome."
The group is hoping to organise a refugees welcome gathering at the camp.
Lack of communication from the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office has been highlighted, with Pembrokeshire County Council 'having no say' in the issue, said authority leader David Simpson on Friday
Last Updated:
