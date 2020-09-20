The planned controlled demolition of the CoGen chimney stack at the Dragon LNG plant in Waterston, Milford Haven, didn't go quite to plan this afternoon.
A statement issued by the company says: "Dragon LNG regrets that during the planned demolition of the Cogen chimney stack today, there was an impartial collapse leaving the chimney standing.
Due to the strict safety procedures in place, prior to the planned demolition, there is no danger to our team, other site occupants, or the community.
We are currently working through the contingency plans with our specialist contractor to ensure the safe removal of the remaining structure.
The exclusion zone around the area has been maintained.
The stack is currently being inspected by safety officials.
Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography