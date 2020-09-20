DRAGON LNG has said they are working with their explosive team after the planned controlled demolition of its CoGen chimney stack didn’t go to plan.
The demolition had been set for 2pm but the stack did not fall and has been left standing.
A spokesperson for Dragon LNG added that they were working with their contractors to try and resolve the issue.
No timescale was given as to when the stack would be coming down.
The exclusion zone around the area has been maintained and the stack is still being inspected by officials.
Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography