A 35 year-old is to appear in crown court accused of causing actual bodily harm to a man on a Tenby street.
Dewi Clee, of Deri Terrace, Tylorstown, Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taff, is alleged to have assaulted a man in Tenby, causing actual bodily harm on May 4, 2019.
No plea was entered when Clee appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 15.
The bench declined jurisdiction and Clee was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on October 16.
Comments are closed on this article.