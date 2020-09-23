A driver caught speeding on a Templeton road has been ordered to pay £130.
Adam Charles, care of Park Street, Whitland, pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15.
A charge of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver when required was withdrawn by the court.
Charles, 29, was caught driving a Citroen C4 at 36mph in a 30mph limit on the A478 ay Templeton on January 4.
Magistrates added three penalty points to his licence and ordered him to pay £130 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
