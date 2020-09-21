A VILLAGE has got a first class case of the blues - thanks to its local postman.

Saundersfoot postie Chris Williams wanted to stamp out the sorry appearance off the community's street furniture.

And a great local response to his mission has seen over 50 people turning out to offer support.

More than 100 bollards have already been spruced up with their coats of blue paint, with bins and benches next on the agenda for a facelift.

Chris rallied the tidy-up troops through the Saundersfoot Connect Facebook group, which put a shout-out on its news feed - and so the Painting Saundersfoot Blue initiative began.

Sara Hicks and Sarah Whiddett (aka Team SaraH) together with Melanie Kemp and local decorators Michael Boddington and Dean Ludlow joined Chris to plan the painting.

"It turns out there were a LOT of bollards, bins and benches to paint," said Sarah.

Local county councillor Phil Baker donated the initial stock of materials from the council’s store and once supplies ran low, Benfro Plant Hire stepped forward to pay for the remaining paint and other equipment.

Boosted by a kind donation from Tony Hesslegrave and a generous discount from Rabart Decorators Merchant in Pembroke Dock, work was able to continue.

The whole project has been a real team effort, with Anne Slade of Cliff House keeping the early morning painters fed with bacon sandwiches and Debbie Ludlow from Little & Large Lite Bites sending down well-received cups of coffee.

Meanwhile, the Evans family of the Royal Oak pub have given their forecourt for the painting efforts.

Added Sarah:

Already it’s made the village so much smarter. "This is a true example of what one man’s desire to smarten up Saundersfoot and the support of many of the villagers and local businesses can achieve when there’s a will. Well done Saundersfoot!"

Saundersfoot Connect Facebook group celebrated its six month birthday on Friday (September 18).

Now with over 3,600 members, now the group has gone from strength to strength.

Originally started to provide information and support to people in and around Saundersfoot it has developed into an online community support group sharing news, photographs and smiles.

“We’ve stuck to our values of being a positive, supportive place for members” said one of the founding members Sara Hicks. "It’s not that we don’t all like a moan every now and again, but we’re keeping the group clear of this sort of post so it has become a bit like an online community centre, giving people a place to 'go' to catch up with friends or have a chat, even if it has to be online for the time being.

"Friendships have been made in the group and often people are now recognising each other when out and about in the village”.

“We have every intention of continuing the group,” said another of the admin team, Sarah Whiddett. “Along with the two other founding members – Ladan Harper and Jackie Taylor and our growing band of helpers – we will keep the Group going for as long as we feel it’s needed."