A chef put his job in jeopardy when he got behind the wheel after smoking cannabis.
Daniel Rhys Evans, of Main Street, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Evans’ Toyota Yaris on the A477 at St Clears as part of routine checks on March 4.
Tests revealed Evans, 22, was over the controlled drug limit, and the court heard he had been convicted of drink-driving within the last ten years.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “The police followed Mr Evans for some distance and there was no allegation of bad driving at all.
“It was Mr Evans’ honesty with the officers that he used cannabis which led to the drug-swipe.
“He had used cannabis the previous day.”
Mr Webb added that Evans worked as a chef in a Saundersfoot restaurant, but was likely to lose his job as a result of the conviction.
“The ramifications of this will be substantial as far as Mr Evans is concerned.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for three years and fined him £230.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
