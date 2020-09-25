Driving after using cocaine cost a Haverfordwest man his job, driving licence and £209.
Matthew John Barber, of St Davids Road, pleaded guilty to two drug driving charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Barber’s demeanour led them to believe he may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs when they stopped his Fiat Doblo during a routine check in Haverfordwest on April 2.
He was found to have cocaine and a breakdown of the drug in his blood.
The court heard that Barber, 28, had a previous conviction for drug-driving in 2018.
Richard Griffiths, defending, said Barber had lost his job as a result of his inevitable disqualification, adding he had sought help for his drug issue.
“This man is trying to help himself.”
Magistrates banned Barber from driving for three years and fined him £92. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
