FISHGUARD and Goodwick Town Council is seeking answers on the erection of four enormous banner poles on Fishguard Square, put in as part of the multi million-pound town centre improvement work.

At their last meeting councillors were asked if the town council wanted to adopt the banner poles. They were told that the Welsh Government was keen for the council to adopt the poles and had offered to buy a set of default banners. After the initial set of banners it would be up to the council what went up on the poles.

Deputy mayor, Cllr Sharon McCarney said she felt the council should adopt the poles as 'it would be natural to assume they are here for good'.

However, other councillors said that public opinion was that the poles were not acceptable.

Cllr Brian Murphy said:

"As well as the four banner poles there is a proliferation of signs and poles all around the Square. The view of the Square is being destroyed. If a tourist took a photo of the Royal Oak, that is going to have a huge 21st century banner pole in front of it

"I've been approached by members of the public who said they would like it to be removed.

"The biggest event they have got on the square [the New Year's Eve street party] is at risk because of these poles and the signage," he said, adding that this was 'completely against' Pembrokeshire County Council's regeneration plan.

Councillors agreed that no details of street furniture or landscaping on the Square had been made available during consultations about the town centre improvements.

"They never ever said what was going to happen on the Square during consultation," said Cllr Paul Mason.

Cllr Murphy added that there were still unanswered questions on how the banner poles had ended up on the Square.

"We need to go back to the Welsh Government and ask who approved them? When was it approved? And what were the consultation documents that they used?" he said.

Cllr Jordan Ryan agreed that now was the time to try and get some answers.

"Now is the opportunity to do a bit of research, talk to the Trunk Road Agency and see if we can sort it out," he said. "If people aren't happy, we should do as much as we can."

"We'll keep digging and see what we can find," said Mayor Stokes.

Councillors agreed to suspend the item to the council's October meeting and to try and find out more from the Welsh Government and the South Wales Trunk Road Agency before then.