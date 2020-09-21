The UK could be facing about 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October, leading to 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is not halted - the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned.

Here's the latest.

What have health chiefs warned?

Sir Patrick said the “vast majority of the population remain susceptible” to catching coronavirus and the current situation required swift action to bring the case numbers down.

In a televised press conference together with England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty on Monday morning (September 21), Sir Patrick said there was “no doubt” the UK was in a situation where the numbers were increasing among all age groups.

He said: “At the moment, we think that the epidemic is doubling roughly every seven days.”

Prof Whitty said there was a need to “break unnecessary links” between households and there was a need to “change course”.

Could pubs across England be forced to close this weekend?

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock did not rule out England’s pubs being closed this weekend as ministers prepare extra measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Health Secretary said on Monday that the Government had not yet taken the “final decisions” on what response was necessary, but said the changes would be announced in the “very, very near future”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation on Tuesday amid mounting concern about a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

On ITV’s This Morning, Mr Hancock was asked whether landlords would be told to shut this weekend.

“We will be absolutely clear about the changes we need to make in the very, very near future,” he replied.

The Heath Secretary said his answer on pubs was “not a no, and it’s not a yes”, adding: “We have been working on this all weekend, we haven’t taken the final decisions about what we need to do in response to the surge that we have seen in the last few weeks.”

He said he spoke to Mr Johnson on Monday morning, adding: “He is as worried as we all are about the rise in the number of cases and we have to make a final decision about what’s the best response to that.”

When asked about Christmas, Mr Hancock said he wanted it to be “as normal as possible” and suggested that a vaccine may be widely available in early 2021.

“It depends how much we can control it now,” he told ITV’s This Morning.

“If this runs out of control now, then we’ll have to take heavier measures in the future. The more we can control it now by everybody doing that bit, including us – absolutely – but everybody together, then the easier it is going to be to have as normal a Christmas as possible.”

On the possibility of a vaccine, Mr Hancock said: “For the mass rollout we’re talking about the first bit of next year, if all goes well.

“Hopefully in the first few months – there’s still a chance of it coming on stream before Christmas, but we’ve then got to roll it out and the first people who will get it are the people who are most vulnerable – people in care homes, older people.

“There’s a series of different vaccines, but we are talking about – essentially, for it to have an impact on how we live our lives – we’re talking about the start of next year.”