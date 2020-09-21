FISHGUARD Town Council will write to the county council, expressing concerns over the recent increase in parking charges in the twin towns.

The charges were implemented on September 9. Councillors heard that Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) did not need to consult with the public to raise the charges.

However, councillors expressed concern that the increases were happening at a time when the local economy was trying to bounce back from coronavirus.

Cllr Brian Murphy said he has two concerns; one was that other towns, like Cardigan, were offering free parking in the wake of Covd-19 to help economic recovery; the other was the discrepancy between Parc y Shwt and West Street car parks in Fishguard.

"Other places have made car parking free to regenerate sales because of lockdown," he said. "Fishguard is struggling."

Cllr Paul Mason said that visitors to the twin towns were not put off by the parking charges or an increase of 10p

Cllr Murphy said he was not complaining about the increase but rather the timing of it and that people had to find the right money to pay it.

"It's the timing of the increase," he said. That they are discouraging people when other councils are encouraging people by introducing free parking."

Councillors agreed that Cllr Murphy would draft a letter of objection to PCC. This would then be sent to the clerk who would send it on behalf of the council.