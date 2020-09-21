CORONAVIRUS laws are being tightened in four more Welsh authorities following a sharp rise in cases, Health Minister Vaughan Gething today, September 21, announced.

The new measures will come into force at 6pm on September 22, to protect people’s health and control the spread of the virus in the four local authority areas.

The new restrictions will apply to everyone living in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport:

• People will not be allowed to enter or leave these areas without a reasonable excuse, such as travel for work or education

• People will only be able to meet people they don’t live with outdoors for the time being. They will not be able to form, or be in, extended households

• All licensed premises will have to close at 11pm

• Everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public areas – as is the case across Wales.

From 6pm on Tuesday, September 22, the requirement for all licensed premises to close at 11pm will also be extended to Caerphilly borough.

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “Following the decision to place additional coronavirus restrictions in place in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf, we have seen a worrying and rapid rise in cases in four other south Wales council areas – Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport.

“In many cases, this is linked to people socialising indoors without social distancing. We are seeing evidence of coronavirus spreading. We need to take action to control and, ultimately, reduce its spread and protect people’s health.

“It’s always a difficult decision to introduce restrictions but coronavirus has not gone away – it is still circulating in communities across Wales and, as we are seeing in parts of South Wales, small clusters can quickly cause real issues in local communities.

“We need everyone’s help to bring coronavirus under control. We need everyone to pull together and to follow the measures which are there to protect you and your loved ones.”

The restrictions are being introduced following a rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in coronavirus, which have been linked to people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines and returning from summer holidays overseas.

The Welsh Government will call an urgent meeting of all local authority, health board and police forces from Bridgend to the English border tomorrow to discuss the wider situation in South Wales and whether further measures are needed across the region to protect people’s health.

The new local restrictions measures will be kept under regular review. They will be enforced by local authorities and by the police.

Keep Wales safe by:

• Always keeping your distance

• Washing your hands regularly

• Working from home wherever you can

• Following any local restrictions

• Following the rules about meeting people

• Staying at home if you or anyone in your extended household has symptoms