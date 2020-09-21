News that Fishguard’s Peacocks store is to close tomorrow (Tuesday) has been met with mixed reactions.

Staff at the store put up a handwritten poster in its window last week announcing that it will close it doors for the last time at 5pm on Tuesday.

Fishguard and Goodwick mayor, Jackie Stokes, said the news was a shame.

“It will be a loss to the town as is any shop that closes,” she said.

“I don’t know why they have closed. I think a lot of people especially during the pandemic have been turning to internet shopping more than normal.

“It is a shame to see another shop closing I just hope that someone takes it on. It would be nice for a local person to take it on. It’s having the capital to start up that’s a problem’”

Mayor Stokes said that the shop was ‘very handy’ and that she would be sorry to see it go.

“This has been so quick,” she said. “My sympathies are with the staff who are now going to be unemployed. I wish them well in seeking new employment.”

The secretary of the town’s chamber of trade and tourism, Jeremy Martineau, said that he also hoped a local person would take the shop on but that the news was not a shock.

“It is no surprise that this shop is closing,” he said. “It has failed to attract enough local customers, and, being a small part of a large chain was always vulnerable.

“It would be great if someone else could take on the provision of everyday clothing that people need and maybe less likely to buy online.

“Fishguard and Goodwick’s strength is in its people – many small family businesses, so we have experienced less of the impact that large town high streets have felt.

“It would be great if more of the owners of commercial properties in town could see the benefit to them and the town if they made it easier for new businesses to start up.

He said that the chamber of trade was keen to discuss options with anyone interested in starting up a new business which was ‘a huge challenge with the need for significant investment and a strong marketing campaign’.

He added that local people can play their part by supporting those who ‘dare to start a business’.