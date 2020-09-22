THE Pembroke Town Walls Trust Mill Pond Walk North Walls restoration project, finally underway, has been vandalised twice recently.

Pembroke Town Walls Trust said: “Both incidents mindless, the second, however, on the evening or night of September 9, the most serious and dangerous.

“The contractors, having safely fenced and scaffolded the site were unable to keep out persons determined to cause criminal damage for the second time.

“The vandals, having climbed over the fencing, then climbed the scaffolding and threw stone stored on a scaffolding plank onto the ground, damaging the pavement kerbstones below.

“The stone had been temporarily removed from the wall and then marked to repair a dangerous crack in this section of the town wall.

“The quantity of stone moved by the vandals was possibly taken away or thrown into the millpond itself. No thought for wildlife in the pond or reeds either, another offence in itself.

“The Pembroke town walls are of significant historic importance and strict guidance has to be adhered to in their restoration.

“The Pembroke Town Walls Trust and the contractor Dorian Phillips are delighted to be able to engage a local stone masonry student for work experience in this historic project.

“A superb opportunity for this young man arranged through the Cyfle Building Skills Shared Apprenticeship Scheme.

“On completion of the project this section of the north wall will be inspected by Pembrokeshire County Council and architects specialising in historic restoration.

“We all care for where we live and Pembroke. The people dislike this type of needless crime. We all want to feel safe and enjoy our historic town.

“Supporting the safe completion of our Pembroke North Walls Mill Pond Walk project is vital for all.”