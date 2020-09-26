A woman was sexually assaulted in a Haverfordwest supermarket.

Alexander Travasso, of Kiln Road, Haverfordwest, appeared before Pembrokeshire magistrates for sentencing on Tuesday, September 15, after he was found guilty of sexual assault following an earlier trial.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Travasso, 51, and the victim were acquaintances, and he had previously appeared to show an ‘unhealthy interest’ in her, which was not reciprocated.

The woman noticed Travasso was in the same aisle as her when she visited a Haverfordwest supermarket on March 2, 2019.

She could smell alcohol on Travasso’s breath when they spoke, and he put his arm around her and pecked her on the cheek, which made her feel uncomfortable.

He followed her and continued to try and touch her as she walked away, before assaulting her at the end of the aisle.

The woman pushed him away and was left feeling anxious and scared. She rang her partner who found her crying in her car.

Martha Smith Higgins, defending, said Trevasso had worked as a porter for the NHS for 15 years, and had been suspended pending the outcome of the case.

She said: “Mr Trevasso is aware of the reality of the situation that he has put himself in. He was a man of good character before this.

“The potential loss of income will have a huge impact on his life.”

She added that the matter had been hanging over Trevasso’s head for a year, and he had developed mental health difficulties.

“He is extremely sorry for the upset he has caused to the complainant.”

Magistrates told Travassor the offence was ‘prolonged and persistent’ as they imposed a 24-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity and 275 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £1,355 in compensation, costs and a surcharge and will be placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

A restraining order was imposed prohibiting Travasso from contacting the victim or going within 100 metres of her home.