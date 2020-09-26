Police were called when a drunk and disorderly man made a nuisance of himself in a Saundersfoot pub.
Paul Mark Cook, of Rocky Park, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a Saundersfoot pub contacted police about a drunk man at 9.20pm on August 10, as Cook was going from table to table, drinking other people’s drinks.
“He was generally making a nuisance of himself.”
Cook, 48, was in a car park when officers arrived, and became confrontational.
Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He was in the police officer’s face and using foul language. It appeared that he was not going to leave the area quietly.”
Cook, who represented himself, said he had been drinking wine while taking pain killers on the night in question.
He said: “I am really sorry for my behaviour that evening.
“I should have known better, it was really out of character for me. I know no-one should act like that.
“I have let myself down.”
Magistrates ordered Cook to pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Cook added: “I have beaten myself up every day since this happened.”
