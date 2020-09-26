FIVE years after the momentous Battle of Britain summer of 1940, the RAF Station at Pembroke Dock was at last able to share its wartime secrets.
On a September Saturday afternoon the gates of the RAF Station were thrown open to an admiring public as part of the first post-war national commemoration of the Battle of Britain – when the RAF’s Fighter Command held and repulsed the German Luftwaffe.
In wartime, RAF Pembroke Dock’s role was very different, operating under Coastal Command with its flying boats engaged ceaselessly for six years in the Battle of the Atlantic Campaign.
With World War II having ended just a month before, the ‘At Home’ provided the first opportunity, as local newspaper columns recorded, to gain ‘an insight into life at a Coastal Command station and put on show….some of Britain’s war-winning weapons together with battle action photographs…..’
‘All of this brought home to local people the full realisation that for six years there had existed in their midst a unit of first class fighting men and machines which, largely unpublicised, had carried on a grim, ceaseless battle against the U-boat, helping immeasurably the achievement of final victory’.
There were long queues to go inside the huge Sunderland flying boats and all areas of the station were open to visitors. Pinnaces from the station’s Marine Craft Section operated regularly bringing visitors from the north shore of the Haven.
These photographs from the Heritage Centre Archive, taken on the ‘At Home’ day 75 years ago, set a challenge for Telegraph readers. Can you identify the young boy in school cap and mackintosh? He may well have been a Pembroke Dock schoolboy, or perhaps the son of serving RAF personnel, and today he would be aged over 80.
Photographs from the Janet Phillips Collection.
