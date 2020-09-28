A dedicated healthcare worker was suspended after smoking a joint during visit to Tenby.

Laura Elizabeth McCusker, of Heol Blaengwastod, Llangunnor, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 15.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were conducting checks on vehicles travelling in the Kilgetty area during lockdown on March 29.

“They spoke to this lady and could smell cannabis coming from within the car. She admitted she had smoked a joint while in Tenby.”

The court heard that McCusker, 32, was previously of clean character.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said there was no evidence of bad driving and McCusker had made full admissions to officers at the scene.

He added McCusker had made a significant contribution to society as a healthcare support worker since reaching working age.

“It’s something that she absolutely loves doing. She loves her job and the position that she puts herself in as a result of this case could be extremely detrimental.”

The court heard McCusker had been working at a Covid-19 testing centre, but had been suspended immediately due to the offence, and was to face a tribunal to determine whether she would be able to continue in her job.

“She accepts that she ran an extremely foolish risk and has put herself in a position where she may well lose her job.

“We need people like her working on these wards and testing centres.

“She is absolutely mortified.”

Magistrates disqualified McCusker from driving for a year and ordered her to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This case demonstrates once again the lack of public knowledge about drugs and driving.

“It will have a significant impact on your career.”