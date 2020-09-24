A Pembroke Dock pensioner has been banned from the road after smoking cannabis to help him sleep.
Michael Ivor Crowe, of Sycamore Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, defending, said police stopped Crowe’s Ford Focus as part of a routine check on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, on March 13.
“There is no allegation of bad driving. When the officer spoke to Mr Crowe he could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle. He admitted he was a user of cannabis.”
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Crowe, a retired painter and decorator, had cooperated fully with the police.
“His driving was not affected by the cannabis. Immediately after going through the police station procedure he was allowed to drive home.”
Mr Kelleher added that Crowe, 69, suffered from a number of medical problems and used cannabis for pain relief.
“He is not a heavy user and keeps himself to himself. He had smoked it the night before as it helps him get to sleep.”
Magistrates banned Crowe from driving for 12 months and fined him £81, he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
