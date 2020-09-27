Driving his pregnant partner to hospital after smoking cannabis cost a Hakin man his licence and put his job at risk.

Joshua Lewis, of John Lewis Street, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Lewis’ Nissan Primstar was stopped as part of a routine check on the A477 at Sentry Cross at 6pm on March 5.

“The officer could smell cannabis when he was talking to this young man. He asked if he had been using it recently, and he said that he had.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Lewis, 22, had smoked cannabis the previous day, and thought he would be alright to drive.

He added Lewis had not intended to drive on the day in question, but had to take his pregnant partner to hospital because the baby was in a distressed state.

“He had no other option than to drive her to the hospital, he was stopped on the way back.

“The baby is, thankfully, healthy and well.”

Mr Webb told the bench that there was a ‘lack of education’ surrounding drug-driving.

The court heard that Lewis could lose his job with a scaffolding company, as car-sharing was not permitted at present.

Mr Webb said: “He is a young man who just made an error of judgement on this day.

“This was the last time he has taken any drugs at all. He is extremely remorseful.”

Magistrates banned Lewis from driving for 12 months and fined him £133.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “There is no safe time between your last smoke and driving.”