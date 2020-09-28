Neighbourly relations sourced further when a ‘wound-up’ Milford Haven man lost his temper, a court has heard.

Andrew Johns, of Richard John Road, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of violence, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 15.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said the relationship between Johns, 41, and his neighbour had soured in the last eight years.

He told the court that the complainant was returning home from work on July 22 when Johns became very abusive.

“He was hyped up and threw part of a mental fence segment at him. The complainant says the defendant was very abusive.

“He was inviting him to step outside the front of the property, saying he would punch him in the face.”

When interviewed, Johns stated he had lost his temper, but had no intention of actually fighting his neighbour or causing him any injury.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He accepted that his neighbour would fear that it would develop into a physical confrontation due to the fact that he was ranting and raving.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the neighbour stated he feared violence could be used towards him or his family members.

“The family will not use the garden in case we see Andrew. It feels like we are corned from all angles whenever we leave the property. The whole situation has been mentally draining.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, told the court there were two sides to every story.

“Mr Johns accepts he did not behave well on this occasion.

“There is no doubt that there is bad feeling between the two.”

Mr Kelleher added the complainant had put up cameras which faced towards Johns’ garden, which were a source of ‘constant irritation’.

“On this occasion the defendant accepts he was wound up following an argument with his partner and this made things worse.”

He added the neighbour had referred to Johns having mental health issues, which led to him losing his temper.

“Words were said, but they were empty words.”

Magistrates ordered Johns to pay £548 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “Tolerance and negotiation is better than confrontation.”