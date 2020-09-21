THE Dragon LNG Cogen chimney stack is still standing following its failed demolition on Sunday (September 20).
Surveys and remote inspections have been carried out to assess the stability of the stack which have confirmed that there had been no further movements overnight.
A spokesperson for Dragon LNG said: “Surveys and inspections will continue until the stack has been demolished.
“Exclusion zones remain in place within our site boundary and weather conditions are being monitored.
“Due to the strict safety procedures in place there is no danger to our team, other site occupants, or the community.”
Many residents had gathered to see the stack being demolished.
On Sunday, Dragon LNG issued a statement in which they said: “Dragon LNG regrets that during the planned demolition of the Cogen chimney stack today, there was an impartial collapse leaving the chimney standing.
“We are currently working through the contingency plans with our specialist contractor to ensure the safe removal of the remaining structure.”
