A ROCH girl has been selected as a winner in a nationwide competition, for helping to combat loneliness in care homes during lockdown.

Libby Scott, 11, was a winner in The Nation’s Warmest Appreciation competition, to celebrate people’s remarkable efforts to help each other during lockdown, organised by heating systems manufacturer, Viessmann.

Libby became a winner for her efforts to boost morale among local care home residents, after being nominated by her sister, Ebony, 14.

Ebony nominated Libby for writing letters to local nursing homes, and each week cycling to the local post office to send them. This grew to writing random letters of encouragement for people, which she hid in shops and on doorsteps with inspirational quotes inside.

At the beginning of lockdown, Libby got worried thinking about nursing home residents who were unable to see their families, so she decided to do something about it.

“I wanted to write letters to make people feel better and not feel so lonely,” said Libby.

Mum, Rachel, said: “Libby would ride her bike to Roch and post her letters in the letterbox, then continue the ride through Camrose, which is 10-mile bike ride loop.

“Libby is such a gentle and kind soul who always thinks of other people. She is incredibly thoughtful and caring and will often make things for other people, especially her friends and family. I am really proud of both my girls and everything they do to help others.”

The competition awarded £100 vouchers to both the entrant and nominated person and a £100 donation to a charity of their choice. Both Ebony and Libby have in the past raised money for numerous charities including Greenacres, where they volunteer. They also help raise money for a local food bank by baking, selling their old books and arranging charity days in their schools.

“This has been a tough year for many of us, each facing our own challenges thanks to the unprecedented fallout the pandemic has brought. As a family-owned company that has pulled out all the stops to take care of its own members around the world over the past few months, Viessmann wanted to focus on all the good that has been going on around us all and how these times have also brought us all closer together,” said James Harper, marketing manager at Viessmann.

“Gratitude is timeless, and because of this, we wanted to be able to help show off all the good deeds and kind acts our nation has been up to during the last six months. The prize, which is £100 to both entrant and nominated person as well as a £100 donation to a charity of their choice, was also important to us as we wanted to recognise that there are still many other charities and causes that are in need of extra funding and support right now, it makes perfect sense to donate a part of the prize to those causes too.”

Libby and Ebony joined two other UK families to be selected as winners in The Nation’s Warmest Appreciation competition.