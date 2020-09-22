ANGRY scenes have been erupting in Penally overnight as asylum seeker protestors clashed with police at the entrance to the village's army camp.
Ahead of the news that the first of the camp's asylum seekers were due to arrive, a large crowd of objectors faced a sizeable police presence outside the camp's gates.
A number of scuffles broke out late last night and into the early hours of the morning.
It is not yet known if any arrests were made.
Dyfed-Powys police have been contacted for a comment.
