A YOUTH support team has been shortlisted for a Welsh Youth Excellence Award for a new QR Code project they have devised.

The Pembrokeshire County Council team’s project aims to give young people clearer guidance and advice on housing issues affecting them by providing it in a format they find easy to access and understand.

Working with young people, housing providers and support services, the team created videos and other materials that can be easily accessed via the QR code on smart devices.

The videos give information in a straightforward way, avoiding jargon.

“By providing information in this way, we are hoping to reduce the level of anxiety experienced by young people when they receive correspondence do to with housing,” said David Walker, Pembrokeshire Youth Homelessness Coordinator.

He added: “This project aims to help deal with certain housing issues affecting young people, especially the factors which contribute to youth tenancy breakdowns and homelessness.”

The QR codes are included on a range of materials sent out to young people, including local authority letters, information cards and infographics.

Nick Hudd, Senior Youth Work Practitioner, said: ‘By involving this age demographic in every aspect of the project, we not only look to inform, educate and guide them, but also use their experiences to benefit others.

“According to The Office for National Statistics latest report; 100% of young people aged 16-25 have a smart device that they access on average two hours and 34 minutes a day. This project looks to utilise these devices and the time being spent on them to ensure information is accessible and presented in a format this age group are familiar with.

Tim Ramsey, Youth Worker said already, high numbers of young people who accessed the material being produced have reported a better understanding of the topics covered.

“In addition, all partner agencies have reported a far more comprehensive understanding of the issues being faced by young people and the benefits of including them in the design and delivery of information and services affecting them,” he said.

The Wales Youth Excellence Awards will be held digitally on October 9, 2020.