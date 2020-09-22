THE Torch Youth Theatre has made a welcome return with both Senior and Junior classes back in operation.
The classes are to be held at the Torch Theatre with Covid-19 Policies and Procedures in place. It is the first time since mid-March that the theatre has been used for creative activity, but it currently remains closed to the public for live performances and cinema.
Led by Torch Youth Theatre and Education Officers, Chloe Wheeler and Johnny Lock, the Youth Theatre is open to members aged 7 to 18 years old, with Seniors meeting on Tuesday evenings and Juniors on Sunday mornings.
The classes give members the opportunity to develop their theatrical skills, play drama games, make new friends and most importantly, have fun whilst being creative. All abilities are welcome.
Chloe on the return of the Torch Youth Theatre said: "We are really looking forward to restarting the Torch Youth Theatre after what has been a strange, difficult few months for us all. Although we have been engaging online with many of our members, there’s nothing quite like being in the same space and working creatively together! We have some exciting plans moving forward and we can’t wait to get back to the Torch!"
Places for the Torch Youth Theatre are very limited but there are currently a few spaces available for Senior Group 1 (School Years 7-9) and the Junior Youth Theatre. All enquiries and booking requests must go through the Torch Youth Theatre team, please contact Chloe on 07841 830346 or email education@torchtheatre.co.uk