BODY-CAM and social media footage is being scrutinised by police today (Tuesday) following the anti asylum-seekers protest outside Penally Training Camp.
Superintendent Anthony Evans, divisional commander for Pembrokeshire, assured that residents would get the support they are requesting.
It follows a night of disturbances and scuffles outside the camp, which have been branded 'disgraceful' and 'disgusting.
Superintendent Evans commented: "Dyfed-Powys Police is a service that relies on co-operation with our communities and we will always work to ensure that everyone’s voices are heard, in a peaceful and safe way.
"We understand that tensions are running high in the community, but last night’s scenes endangered everyone and caused understandable alarm.
“We are actively reviewing a significant amount of footage extracted from our officers’ body worn cameras, from footage shared to social media and intelligence obtained from other sources.
"Those identified committing criminal offences will be prosecuted - last night’s policing priority was to ensure the safety of everyone at the scene.
“We are in conversation with our partners across Pembrokeshire and are grateful to those in Penally and the surrounding community who are engaging with our officers on the ground and sharing concerns and information with us.
"Our history as a service is one of co-operation and we are working with partners across the county and the Home Office to get the support residents are asking for.”
