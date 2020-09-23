TENBY RNLI has responded to its 70th shout of the year.
Yesterday (Tuesday September 22), the all-weather lifeboat rescued paddleboarders off Broadhaven.
The launch came at 10.15am after a report that the paddleboarders had been spotted in difficulty.
Arriving at Broadhaven, the volunteer crew quickly spotted the two casualties clinging to Church Rock offshore, having struggled to make way against the tide.
The Y-boat was launched and went into the rocks to rescue both the paddleboarders and their boards.
After checking the casualties didn’t require medical assistance, they were taken into the beach, where they were met by members of St Govans Coastguard rescue team.
The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 11.25am.
Said Tenby RNLI crew member and press officer, Ben James: "This shout takes the combined total for both boats to 70 for the year."