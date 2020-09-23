Hundreds of extreme pornographic images were discovered when police seized a Narberth pensioner’s computer.
Graham Leslie Evans, of Spring Gardens, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for sentencing on Monday, September 21.
Evans, 72, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornographic images, which were grossly offensive, disgusting or obscene, and downloading indecent images of children, in Pembroke, between November 2005 and August 2018.
Police seized Evans’ computer and disks when they executed a search warrant.
Forensic examination revealed the devices contained 39 Category C images of children and 400 extreme pornographic images and video clips.
The court heard that Evans was previously of clean character.
John Allchurch, defending, said Evans had taken steps to address his issues, and had been receiving counselling.
Magistrates imposed a 24-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity and 31 specialist programme sessions.
Evans was ordered to pay £463 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
He will be placed on the sex offenders register for five years and a sexual harm prevention order was imposed.
Comments are closed on this article.