Magistrates have warned a drug-driver of the dangers of using cannabis before getting behind the wheel.
Neil Charles Cobb, formerly of Monkton, now care of Dartmouth Street, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 22.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said a roadside drug-swipe was positive after a VW Golf driven by Cobb was stopped at Lamphey on March 19.
The court heard that Cobb, 27, had been convicted of a similar offence in 2016.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Cobb suffered from mental health issues, and had self-medicated with cannabis at the time of the offence.
Magistrates disqualified Cobb from driving for three years and fined him £120. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
The chairman of the bench said: “Not only is this an offence, but it is very dangerous. It slows down your reactions.
“If you’re in charge of a vehicle and there’s an accident, someone could be seriously injured or killed.”
