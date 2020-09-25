A ‘moment of weakness’ during lockdown cost a Hakin man nearly £500.

Thomas Llewellyn Cottam, of Woodbine Way, pleaded guilty to driving while over the specified drug limit when he appeared in the dock at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police officers stopped Cottam’s Nissan Primastar on the A477 between Kilgetty and Broadmoor after noticing a defective brake-light at 11pm on May 1.

The smell of cannabis was emanating from the vehicle and a roadside drug test was positive.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said there was no evidence of bad driving or significant impairment.

He added things had been difficult for Cottam, 33, during lockdown, as his successful catering business had to be put on hold, but he had immediately secured a full-time job as a landscaper.

“He is highly valued employee. After working a six-day week he goes to his parents’ farm to help out. He takes that responsibility very seriously.”

A letter from his employer described Cottam as ‘hard working and diligent’ and having a ‘positive impact’ on the people he worked with.

Mr Lloyd added: “He has made a very foolish mistake to drive a car with cannabis in his system. He regrets the inconvenience it is going to cause his family.

“He is gutted to be before the court today.”

Cottam said: “I deeply regret putting myself in this situation. It was clearly a moment of weakness.”

He added: “This is not something I’m proud of, or at all an example that I would like to set for my children.”

Magistrates banned Cottam from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £491 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.