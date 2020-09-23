MP Stephen Crabb has met with Annington Homes after several eviction notices were served to residents in the Cashfield estate in Haverfordwest.
Some of the properties are leased by the MOD who have said that they no longer need the houses.
Tenants were originally given six months but a decision from the Minister responsible for the MOD extended that to 12 months in cases of hardship.
In a meeting with tenants last week, Mr Crabb said he would push for an urgent debate in the House of Commons to find a solution.
Mr Crabb said he met with Annington Homes on Tuesday afternoon, September 22, to discuss the eviction notices.
In a post on his Facebook page, he said it was a ‘useful meeting’, which provided further background on the type of tenancies that are on the properties.
He added: “A number of other sites across the UK are affected and I have contacted the other MPs in these areas to discuss a cross-party approach. I have also applied for an urgent debate on this matter in order to question the Defence Minister directly in the House of Commons.
“If any Cashfield resident has received a Notice to Quit but has not yet been in touch, please do email me so that I can keep you up-to-date as things progress.”