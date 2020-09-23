MORE than 60 people gathered at the gates of Penally Camp this morning (Wednesday) to send their welcome messages to the asylum seekers.
The reception was organised at short notice by the Stand Up to Racism West Wales Forum, and saw supporters holding aloft banners, some with Arabic messages of peace and greeting.
The camp is due to accommodate 234 asylum seekers, with the majority being from Iran and Iraq.
The group also attached welcome messages to the camp's railings and sent further greetings into the camp via security and welfare officers.
Patrick Connellan, on behalf of the forum, said:
We want to make sure that the residents of the camp know that they are welcome in Pembrokeshire, and that most people in Pembrokeshire are welcoming and kind," said Patrick Connellan, on behalf of the forum.
"The reception this morning was very positive with a good atmosphere. The true face of Pembrokeshire is not of anti-racism.
"Our message is Love Pembrokeshire: Hate Racism".
Mr Connellan praised residents of Penally for 'turning their backs' on protestors who caused ugly scenes at the camp gates on Monday.
It is believed that a small number of asylum seekers are already resident in the camp, but security guards would not confirm to this morning's visitors that there was anyone on site.
"We have made a very good contact in the camp's welfare officer, who is from a refugee organisation contracted by the Home Office, and there are now a lot of people working really hard in various groups from our forum to work out what forms of practical help we are able to offer.
"In time, we are looking forward to meeting the residents of the camp in person to hear their stories and find out how we can further help."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment