A Solva woman was stopped by police during a morning drink-drive to get milk.
Helen Jayne Davies, of Maes-y-Mor, Solva, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 22.
Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said police followed Davies’ Renault Clio to her home address at 9.05am on March 30.
“She got out of the car and appeared to be intoxicated. She refused to give a roadside sample and was arrested.”
Davies also refused to provide a breath sample at the police station, stating that she was asthmatic.
A sample of blood revealed she had 102mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, the legal limit is 80mg.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Davies, 56, had been drinking the previous night.
“She did not believe herself to be over the limit and decided to get some milk. She drove to a garage and was stopped by the police on the way back.”
He added that she regretted her actions.
Magistrates disqualified Davies from driving for a year and fined her £120.
She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
