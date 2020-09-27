A motorcyclist took to the road after taking cocaine when his baby would not settle, a court has heard.
Maximus Anthony Dow Goldsworthy, of Clarbeston Road, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Goldsworthy’s Sinnis RSX motorcycle was stopped by police at 12.40am on Neyland Road, Steynton, on April 4.
He was found to have cocaine and a breakdown substance of the drug in his blood.
The court heard that Goldsworthy, 19, was previously of clean character.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Goldsworthy had taken cocaine more than 12 hours before being stopped.
“He was in bed fast asleep, he had a call from his ex-partner saying that their baby would not settle and would he come over to help. He went out and there was a spot-check.”
Mr Kelleher added that Goldsworthy, a chef, would find it difficult to find employment following the loss of his licence.
“He is very, very remorseful about what occurred. Had he thought that he was over the limit he would not have driven.”
Magistrates imposed an 18-month driving ban and ordered Goldsworthy to pay £352 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
