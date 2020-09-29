A drug-driver has been banned from the road for 12 months.
Aaron Thomas Booth, of Bush Street, Pembroke, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
He pleaded guilty to driving while over the specified controlled drug limit.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police stopped Booth’s VW Golf as part of a routine spot-check on Tenby Court, Monkton, at 1.05am on April 26.
Booth, 23, was found to have a high level of Benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, in his blood.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Booth had mental health difficulties.
He added that losing his licence would mean Booth was unable to assist his mother, who relied on him to take her to appointments.
Mr Lloyd said: “It was a routine stop. There was no evidence of bad driving. He was over the limit and he takes full responsibility for that.
“He does not take this lightly.”
Booth was banned from driving for a year and fined £120.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
The chairman of the bench said: “You have to realise that taking drugs and driving is dangerous, not only for yourself, but for other people.”
