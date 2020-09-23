Local organisations and businesses are helping to honour our healthcare heroes as the Western Telegraph gears up for this year’s Health and Care Awards.

Nominations are now open for the event, which will be held digitally on December 5, in association with BMI Werndale Hospital and Bluestone National Park Resort.

Pembrokeshire College is helping to shine a spotlight on the Together We Achieve Award, which was presented to SNAP Pembrokeshire last year.

The award celebrates teams working together to deliver improved patient care and public health. They can be from any sector, and will demonstrate impact, team working, strong communication, and the ability to work across organisational boundaries.

A college spokesman said: “Pembrokeshire College are proud to once again be associated with the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards during a year in which our health care professionals, across all sectors, have faced challenges like never before.

“The global pandemic has put the spotlight on this sector and highlighted the dedication and compassion of those for whom looking after others is their vocation – they truly deserve to be celebrated.”

Pembrokeshire College is sponsoring the ‘Together we Achieve’ category, and has delivered Health and Social Care qualifications for over 20 years, with a commitment to training the next generation of health care professionals.

The college works with more than 200 employers across three counties, and has built a strong reputation across the region through work-based apprenticeship provision.

It has a strong team of healthcare professionals, who train, nurture and support individuals through their learning programmes.

The spokesman added: “The number of young people enrolling with us each year to study towards healthcare qualifications is strong and still growing. We are proud of our Health and Social Care provision and of our association with the sector and its employees, we look forward to continued strong working partnerships. “

Cindy Jenkins, Snap Playgroup manager, said the 2019 award enabled the group to give something back to all its hardworking staff: “Both staff and I appreciated the invitation where all of us could join as one to celebrate this achievement with others.

“It was great to show off the success of our service and how important it is to provide support to the families but also how we manage to bring professionals from Health, Education and Social care as one to give the best that we can to the children and their families that they very much deserve.

“I would like to say to anyone out there to go ahead and nominate for those that you feel have made a difference, especially during Covid-19. When you spend so much time giving to others, it was so nice to be spoilt a little and recognised for the work that we do.”

To nominate a local healthcare hero visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards