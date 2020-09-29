A defective headlamp alerted police to a drug-driver who had three substances in his system.

Troy Stuart Stanley Ayling, of Williamson Street, Orange Gardens, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to three charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police stopped Ayling’s Ford Fiesta was stopped because of a defective headlamp at around 11pm in Pembroke on April 18.

Cocaine, cannabis and a cocaine by-product were identified when a roadside drug-swipe was taken.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the headlight was not as bright as it should have been, but it was not dangerous and neither was Ayling’s driving.

“He cooperated fully with the police.

“Unfortunately the fact that he is going to lose his driving licence means he is going to lose his employment. His job opportunities will be severely reduced.”

The court heard that Ayling, 27,who worked with a tree surgeon, would no longer be able to drive his disabled daughter to her hospital appointments.

Mr Kelleher added: “The drugs were left in his system from a couple of days before. It is not the case that he took them immediately before driving.”

Magistrates banned Ayling from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £481 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You were over nine times the limit. You could have killed someone.”