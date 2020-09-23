TENBY's ever-popular arrival of Father Christmas and the Christmas lights switch-n, has sadly been cancelled for this year due to coronavirus.

The event, due to take place on November 28, usually attracts hundreds of people to watch Father Christmas arrive in Tudor Square by inshore lifeboat to switch on the town’s Christmas tree with the town’s mayor.

Members of Tenby Town Council discussed the Christmas event at their meeting on Tuesday with town clerk, Andrew Davies.

He explained he had been in contact with representatives of the town’s Christmas Festivities committee which includes Tenby RNLI, Tenby Firefighters, The De Valence Pavilion Trust and Tenby Chamber of Trade and Tourism to consider the possibilities for staging the event this year.

"It was clear that, in light of current Welsh Government guidance and increasing concerns about the spread of coronavirus linked to large gatherings which have now also led to a tightening of restrictions, the town council and the festivities committee all felt that the safety of the public was paramount," Mr Davies said.

"Members felt that public health must come first and and took the decision with the heaviest of hearts to sadly cancel the festivities for this year. I’m sure that, given the circumstances, people will understand that large public gatherings for community events, even outdoors, would pose an unacceptably high risk to the safety of the community.

"Of course, Christmas will still come to Tenby, and the town and Christmas tree will be illuminated as usual, it’s just that there will be no official ‘switch on’ festivities for this year.’

However, Mr. Davies added that the town council also agreed to work with the Festivities committee to look at ways that they could still bring a little Christmas magic to the youngsters of the town in a Covid-secure way.