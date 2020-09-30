A court appearance proved a sobering experience for a drunk Haverfordwest woman who smashed a hotel window.
Codie Anne Hamilton, who is currently of no-fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and damaging a window when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 22.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police were called when damage was caused to a Haverfordwest hotel window on August 12, after Hamilton, 20, had been ejected from the premises because of her behaviour.
“Officers say she was falling over on the floor and shouting and swearing. She continued to be highly agitated.
“She was warned about her behaviour, but continued and had to be arrested.”
Tom Lloyd, defending, told the court Hamilton had experienced a difficult background, and had been the victim of ‘horrendous’ domestic violence.
“She unfortunately, on this occasion, let herself down.
“The level of intoxication was such that she was unable to remember anything.”
He added: “Coming to court has been a sobering experience for her. She has shown genuine remorse and wanted to make reparation straight away.
“She just needs to get back on track.”
Hamilton said: “I just want to apologise. I am ashamed and sorry for my actions.”
Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Hamilton to pay £299 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.
