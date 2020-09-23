CONCERNS have again been raised once more about a proposed development off Goodwick's Main Street and its impact on parking, traffic and the stability of Main Street itself.

A proposal to build a three-storey family home and garage on the plot adjacent to the old police station in Goodwick (planning reference 20/0206/PA) has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council's planners.

Residents initially raised concerns that parking at the site would cause a hazard to traffic with cars going in and out of the driveway of the new development presenting a real hazard, as they emerged between parked cars and in the path of pedestrians not far from an angular bend in the road.

The plans have since been amended to remove the garage for two cars and vehicle access, meaning that the occupants of the property, when developed, will use on street parking and the proposed access to the property will be pedestrian only.

However Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council has maintained its objection to the development, saying that 'questions of disturbance and interference with Main Street have not been addressed in any way' by the applicant.

A letter submitted to the council to Pembrokeshire County Council's planning officers said there would be: some parking interference as a result of the completed dwelling; major interference from the construction works, delivery lorries with supplies, ready mix concrete, machinery and equipment and the further possibility that the construction work could affect the stability of the roadway of Main Street itself.

"This is a matter for the highway department and as a planning committee, we have no expertise to make any such judgment," said the council's objections.

"However I feel we must draw attention to this possibility in our consideration of the application."

The letter goes onto say that given the dimensions of the proposed development 'the possibilities for major disturbance are obvious'.

"My recommendation is that we should maintain our objection to this application," said the chairman of the town council's planning committee, Cllr Edward Perkins.

"But [we] would agree to further consideration in the light of a comprehensive plan over the method of construction and proposals for limiting the interference and disturbance likely to be caused by this development."