A teenager damaged a front door after chasing a man during a Facebook ‘tit for tat’.
Jack Kenneth Ashman, of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Ashman, 18, and another man went to a Haverfordwest property in the early hours of August 21.
“They were kicking and shouting at the door, which was quite unpleasant for the occupant.”
The victim stated they believed they had been followed home after intervening in an earlier incident, adding Ashman had posted on social media that he was outside the property’s front door.
David Elvy, defending, said the earlier incident had involved the victim’s partner, adding that there had been ‘tit for tat’ statements on social media.
“There were threats made by both parties.”
The court heard that Ashman had chased the victim’s partner back to the premises.
“He lost his temper and kicked the door out of frustration.”
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a six-week 7pm to 7am tagged curfew, and 15 rehabilitation activity days.
He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.
The chairman of the bench said: “A threat on Facebook is a threat, and it will come back to bite you.”
