Fast-food chains McDonald's, KFC and Burger King have shared an update on the health and safety rules that diners must follow.

It comes amid a surge in cases of coronavirus across the UK, with stricter laws introduced by the governments of all four devolved nations to stop the virus from spreading.

We've put together a reminder of the rules from the three chains.

McDonald's

A statement on McDonald's website reads: "Putting the safety and well-being of our teams and customers first is our priority.Drive-thru lanes, Takeaway, McDelivery and Eat-in are back in most restaurants. Things may still be a little different, but our priority is making sure we’re looking out for you, our teams and our partners.

"To help create a safe experience for everyone, we have enhanced our high standards of cleanliness even further and introduced a number of additional measures and changes to our restaurants."

The measures include:

Reduced Menu: McDonald's are serving a reduced menu and some restaurants are still running reduced hours until they are back up and running fully.

Fewer Staff: The chain have fewer people working on each shift, and have introduced new measures including additional screens in kitchens and service areas to provide a safer environment and help diners and staff adhere to social distancing.

Hygeine: Staff will be washing our hands at least every 30 minutes, with sanitiser provided for teams, delivery partners and customers.

Social distancing: McDonald's say they will be asking diners to respect social distancing guidelines, using the floor markings in our restaurants that signpost the separate customer and delivery partner routes. The company have also asked that eat-in customers wear a face covering when moving around the restaurant and takeaway customers wear one at all times.

Face coverings for staff: The chain have provided staff with additional protective equipment including face coverings. The company say they will also be checking the temperature of staff everyday with contactless thermometers.

Diners: McDonald's have urged customers not to enter their restaurants if they are feeling unwell.

Burger King

An update on Burger King's website states: "Safety is Burger King’s number one priority, and to enable restaurants to continue to re-open a number of procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers, following detailed operational testing.

"Updated procedures include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff comprehensively trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, whilst abiding by them.

"We were sanitising before it was cool. We’ve increased hand washing and sanitising to every 30 minutes.

"Firing on fewer cylinders. Reduced staffing and menu to ensure social distancing is managed.

"Delivering like santa. Contactless option available wherever we deliver.

"Checking our temp instead of the weather. [We're] testing staff temperatures before each shift."

KFC

Details posted on KFC's website state: "We’ve introduced new safety measures, including hand sanitiser and capacity limits.

"We’ve installed new Perspex screens throughout many of our restaurant dining areas too.

"We’re asking all of our guests to be sensible and help us keep each other safe. And don’t forget that mobile ordering is now available in many of our restaurants, so you can place an order and pay through our app using your own device if you’d prefer.

"Other than that, it’ll be the same KFC you know and love."