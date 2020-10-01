A drink-driver, who collided with a van on her way to check on a friend, faces losing her job and her home.
Amy Remington, of Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Remington’s Ford Focus was making a ‘rather bizarre noise’ as if it had a flat tyre, when Remington manoeuvred it near her home on August 14.
“It was the standard of driving which seemed to cause concern.”
Miss Vaughan added that the car had been damaged in a collision with a van.
Remington was found to have 63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Remington, 31, drove a short distance from her home because she was concerned about a friend who was not answering her phone
“She realised she had too much to drink and turned around at the end of her road.
“She drove back and was stopped by police who had seen her making a strange manoeuvre.”
Mr Kelleher added that Remington had not driven more than 200 yards, and would lose her job as a result of the disqualification, which could lead to her losing her home.
“Things are looking very dark indeed at the moment.”
Remington sobbed in the dock as magistrates disqualified her from driving for 17 months and ordered her to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
