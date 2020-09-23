A 50-year-old man has been arrested by police following Monday's protest against asylum seekers, which took place outside Penally Camp.

A Dyfed-Powys police spokesman told the Western Telegraph: Following a disturbance during a protest in Penally on Monday, 21 September, we arrested a 50-year-old male, who is not from the Dyfed-Powys Police area, on suspicion of public order offences at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

"He remains in police custody."

The spokesman added: "This morning there was a gathering of people who were in support of asylum seekers, however this has since dispersed.

"Last night there were around 40 people protesting in the area with minimal disturbances and no further arrests."

Superintendent Anthony Evans, Divisional Commander for Pembrokeshire reiterated his statement that police bodycam footage and social media is being scrutinised.

He said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is a service that relies on co-operation with our communities and we will always work to ensure that everyone’s voices are heard, in a peaceful and safe way. We understand that tensions are running high in the community, but Monday night’s scenes endangered everyone and caused understandable alarm.

“We are actively reviewing a significant amount of footage extracted from our officers’ body worn cameras, from footage shared to social media and intelligence obtained from other sources. Those identified committing criminal offences will be prosecuted.

“We are in conversation with our partners across Pembrokeshire and are grateful to those in Penally and the surrounding community who are engaging with our officers on the ground and sharing concerns and information with us. Our history as a service is one of co-operation and we are working with partners across the county and the Home Office to get the support residents are asking for.”