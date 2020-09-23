A COUNCILLOR has said he is ‘appalled’ after vandals destroyed a planter on Castle Square in Haverfordwest.
Cllr Tom Tudor said the that the tower was beyond repair and that it would cost up to £1200 to replace it.
He added that he would be asking the police to review CCTV footage from the area to help identify the culprit.
Cllr Tudor said: “I am appalled at this mindless act of vandalism which occurred on the weekend of 5th and 6th September. The approximate cost of replacement, as the tower is beyond repair, is £1200 and this includes the flowers.
“It is funded by Haverfordwest Town Council and Pembrokeshire County Council, who are now having to fund the cost of replacement.
“If anyone has any information, please contact myself on 07966380554 or Haverfordwest Town Council or Haverfordwest Police Station by ringing 101.”
