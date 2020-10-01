Crashing into a bridge en route to an early morning surf cost a drink-driver his licence.
Rowan Lewis Miller, of College Street, Aberdare, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22
Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said police were notified about a traffic collision on the A487 at Solva at 4.15am on August 21.
“The vehicle had collided with the bridge and had substantial damage.”
Millar, 24, identified himself as the driver of the damaged Toyota Yaris, and was found to have 56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.
The court heard he was previously of clean character.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Millar had been avoiding a vehicle coming over the narrow bridge in the opposite direction.
“He was out that morning to catch the surf. He had been drinking the night before.
“He made one of the biggest mistakes he is ever likely to make.”
Mr Kelleher added that Miller remained at the scene with his car and waited for the police.
Miller said: “This is probably the biggest mistake that I have ever made in my life. I’m just glad that others were not injured. I’m sorry.”
Miller was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £150. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
