A drug-driver was using cannabis for pain relief, a court has heard.
William Stephen Jones, of Llanfihangel-ar-Arth, Pencader, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Jones was taken into custody after he provided a positive drug-test when police stopped his Toyota Rav4 at 5.55pm on Dale Road, Hubberston on April 13.
A breakdown product of cannabis was found in his blood.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Jones, 53, was stopped during a lockdown check.
He added that Jones suffered from medical problems, and could find it difficult to attend hospital appointments without his driving licence.
“He was taking cannabis for pain relief at the time. It was a stop-check and there was absolutely nothing wrong with his driving.”
Magistrates fined Jones £120 and banned him from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
